NWS confirms EF1 tornado in Jackson County

GAINESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Jackson County on Thursday night.

Surveyors from the Nashville office gained preliminary information that the tornado had wind speeds up to 100 mph and was 500 yards wide. The tornado was on the ground for eight minutes for roughly four miles.

The NWS surveyors said the tornado touched down just east of Highway 56 north of Center Grove in Jackson County, where hundreds of trees were snapped and uprooted. There was also minor roof damage to a single-family home.

The tornado continued and caused significant roof damage to a manufactured home along JC Johnson Lane.

Hundreds more trees were snapped and uprooted and more significant damage was found as the tornado continued east along Lynn Hill Road. A barn was destroyed along Zion Road before dissipating just east of that area.

Surveyors are also out in Putnam and Overton Counties.

