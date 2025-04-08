Watch Now
NWS confirms multiple EF1 tornadoes during the recent severe weather

Severe Weather
George Walker IV/AP
A storm damaged home is seen Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Selmer, Tenn.
Severe Weather
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NWS has surveyed damage following the recent severe weather and have classified the damage as Straight Line Winds.

They have confirmed three tornadoes thus far, an EF1 in Wilson County on Thursday, one on Saturday and the last on Sunday.

Saturday's EF1 was at around 3:46 p.m. near Buffalo and Sunday's was just after midnight in Franklin County near Lost Cave.

