TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Tompkinsville, Kentucky early Monday morning.

NWS said crews continue to survey the damage reported in the area, but released a preliminary report confirming a tornado.

BREAKING: REPORTS OF A TORNADO IN TOMPKINSVILLE, KENTUCKY. I’m told there is a parh of destruction through part of the... Posted by Nick Beres NC5 on Monday, May 3, 2021