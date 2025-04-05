Watch Now
NWS Nashville confirms an EF1 tornado landed in Wilson County on Thursday

Rebecca Martin
Watertown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NWS Nashville has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Wilson County on Thursday.

According to NWS, the EF1 tornado started at 9:36 a.m. Thursday near Vesta Road, just east of Nashville Superspeedway.

The tornado then continued northeast, causing damage near Flatwoods Rd and Murfreesboro Rd.

Some homes sustained minor damage and trees snapped.

The tornado continued northeast crossing Cainsville Rd and Sparta Pike causing additional tree damage and damaging some farm structures.

It then dissipated near Shop Springs Rd.

