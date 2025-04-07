Oak Grove neighborhood homes flood from storms

OAK GROVE, Ky. (WTVF) — After storms shook the neighborhood off Man O' War Drive, Juan Camacho needed to get home.

"We were very scared about the water coming in. It's already in the garage, there's nothing we can do about it," said Camacho.

Cars couldn't make it down the road, so a friend from his unit at Fort Campbell brought a boat to help him paddle there.

"It is just really sad to see. You see all the kids' toys that are just stuff floating around, and it's just sad that they are going to come back to nothing," said Camacho. "We just got the house back in December, I want to say mid-December."

The neighborhood flooded for the first time in over 25 years.

Juan doesn't think his flood insurance will cover the air conditioning, a reason his family couldn't stay.

"HVAC is going for 10-15 this year, pretty bad," said Camacho.

They'll have to stay elsewhere.

His friend's wife, Aeleen Saenz, sat in her car and took care of what's most precious to him.

"Now they are trying to get all their stuff, the baby's belongings, because the baby is only three weeks old," said Saenz. "I have her baby in the car right now while she is in the hospital."

Aeleen Saenz watched her own two kids and Camacho's three-week-old baby while his wife remains in the hospital, rescued from the water during the storm.

Lowe's in nearby Hopkinsville is hosting a relief event for anyone impacted by the severe weather this week. People can pick up free cleanup supplies like sponges, trash bags, and goggles.

It starts Monday at 10 a.m. and goes until supplies run out.

