Oakland couple indicted following the death of their 7-month-old son

OAKLAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — An Oakland couple has been indicted following the death of their infant son in June 2022.

7-month-old Max Long was pronounced dead after being brought to a Memphis hospital by his parents in June. During an investigation, TBI and Oakland Police identified Ashley Long and Christopher Gardner as the people responsible for his death.

They also believed they were responsible for the suspected abuse and neglect of their three other young children while at their home in the 100 block of Laurel Street in Oakland.

On Monday, Long and Gardner were each charged with one count of Felony Murder, two counts of Aggravated Child Abuse, Neglect, and Endangerment, and three counts of Child Abuse Neglect and Endangerment.