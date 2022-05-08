Oakland High School senior receives University of Tennessee's new 'Distinguished Tennessean Award'

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Oakland High School IB program senior Emma Jackson has been awarded the University of Tennessee's new "Distinguished Tennessean Award."

One student in each of Tennessee's 95 counties will receive this award, based on academic achievement and engagement in the community.

Benefits of the award include full tuition and mandatory fee coverage while in attendance of UT. These are renewable for four years.

To be eligible, students must have a minimum 3.2 UT core weighted GPA. Winners are selected based on a holistic review of their admissions application and supplemental materials.

A cumulative GPA of 3.0 must be maintained in order to retain the scholarship.