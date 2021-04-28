Oakland High School student charged after gun found on school grounds

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A gun confiscated from a high school student in Rutherford County Tuesday.

An administrator at Oakland High School noticed a car that was illegally parked and appeared to have drugs inside.

The car was quickly searched and a gun was found inside, according to a press release from the Rutherford County Schools Communications Director James Evans.

The student was expelled and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.

No threats were made against any student. Through the school's partnership with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the situation was handled without incident.