ODDtober takes over the Tennessee Aquarium for spooky fun for everyone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — All month long at the Tennessee Aquarium, ODDtober will take place!

Visitors can expect animals in disguises, decorations and SCUBA divers showing off their pumpkin-carving skills. Guests can also snag a free collectible sticker from the gift shop as long as they mention ODDtober.

The pumpkin-carving takes place each Saturday at 1 p.m.

At the IMAX 3D Theater, two 45-minute films invite viewers to discover some of nature’s most mysterious environments.



Ancient Caves 3D adventures into some of the planet’s most remote caves, above and below the water.

adventures into some of the planet’s most remote caves, above and below the water. Secrets of the Sea 3D reveals how the ocean is a more cooperative environment than most people believe.

At the end of the month, Friday, October 27, guests are invited to wear their favorite costumes to explore the Aquarium after hours for Aquascarium which begins at 4 p.m. with the final entry at 7 p.m.

Both Aquarium buildings close promptly at 8 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased in advance online and are $8 each for Aquarium members ages 5 and up and $38 each for non-members ages 5 and up.