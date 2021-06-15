Off-duty Decherd officer accused of pointing police-issued gun at driver during road rage incident

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Decherd Police Officer was arrested in Murfreesboro after he was accused of pointing his department-issued handgun during a road rage incident while off-duty.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said the incident started when 31-year-old Mathew Ward saw another driver reportedly speeding on Interstate 24 on Sunday night. Deputies said he showed the driver his Decherd police badge and asked him to slow down. After the two drivers "exchanged words," Ward followed the other driver to Medical Center Parkway at Silohill Lane, where both men got out of their vehicles.

It was here where deputies said Ward drew his police-issued handgun, pointed it at the other driver and ordered him to lie on the ground.

Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Mathew Ward

He is now facing a charge of aggravated assault. Ward was booked into the Rutherford County Jail and later released on a $5,000 bond. A hearing has been set for October 27 in the case.