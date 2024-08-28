Off-duty Lebanon police officer killed in crash Tuesday

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Off-duty Lebanon police officer Brendan Myers was killed in a crash on Tuesday on Aviation Way. He was a three year veteran of the department.

Aviation Way was closed for an extended amount of time yesterday until the single vehicle crash was clear. Lebanon Police were on scene, but the Tennessee Highway Patrol has been asked to investigate.

The department said in a Facebook post that, "Officer Myers was incredibly passionate about serving this city and its citizens and his love for this community was evident through his daily actions as a police officer. It’s times like these that remind us of how close knit our community is."

LPD is asking the community to keep his family, loved ones and the department in their prayers.