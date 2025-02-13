Off-duty NES employee arrested after shutting power off at Hermitage bar

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville police said they have arrested a man after a bar owner asked him to leave, and instead, he shut off the power to the building.

The arrest affidavit stated that Matthew Phelps brought in his own cup to the bar off of Old Hickory Boulevard. Police said the bar owner informed officers that Phelps was a regular.

When the bartender told Phelps he needed to drink from a cup inside the establishment, Phelps refused. That is when the owner said Phelps became irate, threatened to shoot the bartender and proceeded to the back of the building to shut off the power. The bar owner told police that Phelps worked with the Nashville Electric Service, which the utility confirmed.

Phelps is charged with vandalism after causing $3,500 in damage to the speakers, the internal wiring of an arcade game and $300 worth of damage to the back fence. Police said they have a video of Phelps during the incident.

What NES said

We are aware of an alleged incident involving an off-duty NES employee and immediately began an investigation. What has been alleged goes against our values and does not represent the conduct we expect from employees. The employee was not representing NES and was not on duty at the time of the incident. We continue to investigate this incident, and at its conclusion, we will take appropriate action.

