CROSS PLAINS, Tenn. (WTVF) — An off-duty Tennessee Highway Patrol deputy was injured in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday.

Preliminary reports say that 21-year-old Marshall A Gillis was traveling south on Cross Plains Road when he ran off the left side roadway into a ditch.

Smokey Barn News reports that Gillis was in critical condition at the time he was flown to Vanderbilt Medical.

No other injuries were reported.