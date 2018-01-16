Officer Buys Coats, Hats For Underdressed Children In Cold

MT. JULIET, Tenn. - A Mt. Juliet officer went above and beyond to help two of his youngest community members by buying them coats and warm clothing.

A man, who was in emotional distress, visited the police headquarters with his two children. He was allegedly on his way to the hospital so that he could be evaluated.

Yet, while they were at the police station, Sgt. Fulton noticed the children were not dressed for the dangerously cold temperatures.

Fulton decided to drive to a nearby Walmart to buy them coats, warm socks, and warm hats.

Officers also worked to contact the children’s mother. She eventually picked up the children and father to go to the hospital.