Officer dies in a single-vehicle accident in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — La Vergne Police say Officer Brandon Joyner has died after a single-vehicle accident.
Joyner was 46 years old and worked at the La Vergne Police Department for 6 years.
On Monday afternoon, police were investigating a single-vehicle accident. A NewsChannel 5 journalist confirmed a truck was found in the creek near Fitzhugh, by the airport and golf course, and one lane was closed off with water rescue on scene. Emergency management services worked with police to retrieve the vehicle.
"We are asking for prayers for the family of Officer Joyner as well as our police department and city as we begin to mourn. We also ask for privacy for Officer Joyner’s personal family and LPD family as we process and deal with this loss," police said on Facebook.
