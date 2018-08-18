Officer Helps Save Man Injured In Crash

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - Officials in Hendersonville said a police officer's quick actions helped save a man injured in a wreck.

The two-vehicle crash happened before 10 a.m. Saturday on East Main Street at St. Andrews Drive.

According to reports, a black Ford Mustang with four people inside was traveling eastbound when it hit a dark blue Lincoln Continental that had just recently pulled onto the road, also headed east.

The driver of the Lincoln was not injured, and the driver of the Mustang was also okay.

The three passengers in the Mustang were ejected in the crash, and two of them had apparent head injuries. They were taken to Skyline Medical Center in unknown condition.

The third ejected passenger had a severe hand injury, and that's when Master Patrol Officer Brandon Janco acted swiftly and applied his issued tourniquet on the victim's arm to control the bleeding.

MPO Janco also stayed with the man until emergency crews arrived.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where staff members in the Emergency Room told authorities the victim may not have survived without the officer's actions. The victim remained hospitalized as of Saturday afternoon.

No identities were released, and authorities said an investigation remained ongoing.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash has been asked to call Officer Jim Manning at 615-822-1111.