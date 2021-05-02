Officer-involved shooting in South Nashville is under investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An officer-involved shooting in South Nashville is currently under investigation as Metro police are on the scene along with the TBI, Community Oversight Board, and the District Attorney's office.

This is according to Metro police chief John Drake who confirmed that an officer-involved shooting did in fact happen behind a Goodwill on Nolensville Pike in a homeless encampment.

The suspect is 23-year-old Jacob Griffin who was killed at the scene.

An initial call went out from a mother calling about her son being possibly suicidal. Officers arrived to a homeless encampment behind a Goodwill where Griffin was a former employee.

Officers negotiated for several hours with Griffin before a first shot was fired. Eventually more shots were fired towards the officers who then returned fire. Griffin fired at officers on two different occasions.

There are no injuries to police officers on the scene.

This is still a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will keep you updated when we get more information.