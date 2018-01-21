Officer Struck While Responding To Hit and Run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A police officer was hurt while responding to an early morning hit and run crash.

The officer was on I-40 East near Fesslers Lane investigating a hit and run. Several lanes were shut down at the time after two people were hit by a driver who didn't stop.

It was not clear how serious the officer's injuries were but he was taken to the hospital to be treated. It's unclear if the officer was in a car or on the interstate at the time but the officer's patrol car was hit as well and had to be towed away from the scene.

Both victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

A witness called police with a possible license plate number. That car was later stopped in Coffee County for suspected DUI.

It was not clear if the driver who hit the police officer's car will face any charges.