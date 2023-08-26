Officers from the Covenant School case receive Police of the Year award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Five months after the Covenant School shooting, officers came together for Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police ceremony in Knoxville.

At the ceremony, the 5 officers who were on scene during the Covenant School shooting were named Tennessee's Police Officers of the Year, and Chief John Drake was named TACP's Chief of the Year.

"When I came on as a police officer 35 plus years ago, I just wanted to catch the bad guy and serve my community and help people. I never thought in my career that I would ever be the Chief of Police," Chief Drake said. "I wanted to make sure that as I took this role, men and women are valued for who they are. I wanted to make sure our community was valued as well."

He spoke highly of the work his officers did on the horrible day of the Covenant incident.

"March 27 is a day we will never forget, but I am so proud of our men who immediately stepped up and went in and did the right thing saving lives," he said.

Zach Plese, Jeff Mathes, Rex Engelbert, Mike Collazano and Ryan Cagle received the award for Police Officer of the Year.