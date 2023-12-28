Officers respond to 'shots fired' call at Opry Mills Mall, no evidence found yet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wednesday night, a large police presence is at Opry Mills Shopping Mall due to a possible shooter presence.
People have been evacuating the mall at least since around 6:00 p.m.
Dispatch initially said they did have officers responding to a call of shots fired, but did not have any further information.
One of our reporters spoke with an officer at the scene who said they could not find anything suspicious. A fight broke out at the movie theater, but no one is injured, and no evidence of a shooting or gunshots have been found.
The scene is still active. We will update you if there is any more information available.
