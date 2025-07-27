Officers saddle up for high-stakes motorcycle rodeo where every second counts

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fifty police motorcycle officers from 15 agencies across the nation gathered near Hendersonville to test and improve their riding skills at an annual Motorcycle Rodeo competition.

"These are the best riders across the nation right here," said Sgt. Joshua Morrison with the Hendersonville Police Department.

The five-day event hosted by the Hendersonville Police Department brought officers from as far away as Orlando to compete in beginner, expert, and elite categories.

"Law enforcement is already a dangerous job, being on a motorcycle is even more dangerous," said Morrison.

To keep their skills sharpened, officers participated in four challenging courses designed to test precision riding and decision-making abilities.

"It is a diminishing skill you can lose by not riding," said Morrison.

The competition included various technical challenges that simulate real-world scenarios officers might encounter on duty.

"We have a speed course, we have a precision course, we have the night ride, and then we have the challenge course which you see here," said Morrison.

The challenge course combines technical riding skills with real-world decision making.

"You come through the next obstacle and you have a choice," said Morrison.

Officer Domenico Buffa with the Franklin Police Department used the event as an opportunity to learn new techniques.

"Anything I learn whether its a 180 or a 360, that training I learn helps me be safer which is the main goal," said Buffa.

At the end, officers with the lowest scores over the five-day event win the competition. The scoring system is precise and demanding.

"If you hit a cone and knock it over that's 3 seconds, if you rub a cone that's one second, if you drop your bike that's ten seconds," said Morrison.

The five-day event wrapped up today. Money from entry fees and auctioned items go toward a fund in Sumner County that helps law enforcement in tough times.

Whether responding to an arrest or conducting a traffic stop, these officers are revving up their skills to navigate whatever challenges come their way on the streets.

