Officials break ground on Bordeaux's first mixed-use development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new project in Bordeaux would be the first mixed-use development in the area, and community leaders hope it opens the door for similar projects.

"This is the first of its kind, it's just signifying the beginning," District One Council Member Jonathan Hall said, adding that the development, called The Legacy Project is long overdue. "This has been the forgotten land, this has been the area of the city that the rest of the city didn't want put on it."

"District One is three to eight times larger than any of the other council districts, but we don't have a single apartment complex. So that give you a sense of how far behind we are," Hall said.

The Legacy Project was planned by people in the community, something that Hall said is important to make sure the development adds to the community's needs.

The development will include offices, apartments, a health clinic and shops, and Metro officials hope it can lead to more economic development.

"You'll see a completely different face in this area, up and down this corridor," Hall said.