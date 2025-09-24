Officials consider vape shop limits to protect kids and manage business growth

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hendersonville city leaders are moving to limit the number of vape shops in the city as vaping products have become increasingly popular across Tennessee and the United States over the past decade.

The city council gave initial approval to an ordinance that would require vape shops to maintain at least 1,000 feet of distance from each other and from nearby schools. The move aims to prevent kids from accessing vaping products while controlling the proliferation of vape retailers.

"We are looking at dealing with vape stores similar to how we handle liquor stores. We only have four liquor stores in Hendersonville," Mayor Jamie Clary said.

Ashley Smothers, who owns New Ashes Market and Vape with her husband, has witnessed the transformation of Hendersonville's retail landscape firsthand.

"Used to be stores like this was the only place you could buy a vape," Smothers said. "Now you can buy them anywhere and there's vape stores on every corner."

Despite the potential impact on competition, Smothers supports the proposed restrictions.

"Limiting such a big space for you know the same thing that you can find on every single corner I think it would just be it would be good for the community," Smothers said.

She acknowledged that reducing the number of competitors would also benefit her business financially.

The proposed ordinance represents Hendersonville's effort to prevent every corner from being dominated by vape retailers while addressing concerns about youth access to vaping products.

