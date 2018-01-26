Officials Explain Explosion In Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Officials in Franklin said what was originally thought to be a planned explosion at the rock quarry off of Downs Boulevard was actually the detonation of dangerous material.

Many residents in Franklin reported hearing the loud explosion around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Officials with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said a military ordinance was found at a home in the county. It was reported to the sheriff’s office.

Local law enforcement and military officials safely destroyed the ordinance late Thursday night.

Authorities with the Franklin Police Department said it was done “in the interest of public safety.”

Further details were not immediately available.