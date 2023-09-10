Watch Now
TWRA barge collision investigation: 9-year-old boy missing, one dead

Posted at 9:38 AM, Sep 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-10 11:13:41-04

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a deadly barge collision on Cheatham Lake Saturday night.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. when a personal watercraft collided with a barge on the lake.

Officials say that Steven White, 36, was operating the personal watercraft when his 9-year-old son, Blake Brainard, was riding on the vessel alongside him. The craft struck a barge that was being pushed by a Hines Furlong Line tow boat.

Sebastian Zollinger, 51, activated an alarm on the tow boat and deckhands worked to launch a vessel and assist White and his son. White was found unresponsive and without a pulse by the tow boat deckhands.

White was transported to first responders at the Cheatham Dam Campground boat ramp, where he was later pronounced dead. White was wearing a personal flotation device at the time of the collision. It is unknown if 9-year-old Brainard was wearing a PFD or not.

The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Army Corps of Engineers, and the United States Coast Guard searched the water for the child until 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

TWRA continued searching throughout the night and a full-scale search continued on Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

No further information is available at this time.

