Officials: Man intentionally rams Houston Co. patrol cars

HOUSTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials say two patrol cars were intentionally damaged in the Houston County Sheriff's office parking lot.

James Hooper was in was in a stolen truck when he rammed two patrol vehicles, according to the sheriff's office.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office James Hooper

Hooper was arrested Tuesday in Montgomery County and charged with theft, evading, resisting arrest, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license and parole violation. Hooper is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

Officials say Hooper will also face multiple criminal charges in Houston County.