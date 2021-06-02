Watch
News

Actions

Officials: Man intentionally rams Houston Co. patrol cars

items.[0].image.alt
Houston Co. Sheriff's Office
Patrol cars rammed
Screen Shot 2021-06-01 at 10.57.25 PM.png
Posted at 11:02 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 00:02:35-04

HOUSTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials say two patrol cars were intentionally damaged in the Houston County Sheriff's office parking lot.

James Hooper was in was in a stolen truck when he rammed two patrol vehicles, according to the sheriff's office.

Screen Shot 2021-06-01 at 10.58.22 PM.png
James Hooper

Hooper was arrested Tuesday in Montgomery County and charged with theft, evading, resisting arrest, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license and parole violation. Hooper is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

Officials say Hooper will also face multiple criminal charges in Houston County.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (5).png

News

Buy Tickets Now