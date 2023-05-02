Watch Now
Officials report 'no threats have been identified' after Rossview Elementary goes on lockdown

Posted at 10:02 AM, May 02, 2023
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is on the scene investigating at Rossview Elementary due to reports of a student seeing someone with a gun in the school.

At this time, no threats have been identified and the Sheriff's Office said Rossview High and Middle schools are on Lockout.

According to Rossview, law enforcement has confirmed that no threats have been identified.

"Many families are showing up to the school, and law enforcement has indicated this is creating safety concerns," they said in a statement. "They are asking that any families who are arriving on scene to please go to Lifepoint Church."

We will update as more information comes in.

