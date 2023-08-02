Investigation underway after false shots fired call at Lebanon High School

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials responded to a false shots fired call at Lebanon High School Tuesday afternoon.

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office told NewsChannel 5 that around 1:30 p.m. deputies and officers from the Lebanon Police Department arrived at the school.

After quickly searching the building, officials determined that the noise heard within the school was from students setting off fireworks inside a bathroom within the building.

Wilson County Schools reports that the student who set off the fireworks will be punished through the district's Student Code of Conduct procedures. WCS put out a video on Twitter explaining the timeline of events.

🚨LHS INCIDENT UPDATE ⬇️



Here’s information concerning an incident that occurred at Lebanon High School earlier this afternoon. All is well at the school, there is no active threat, normal dismissal can be expected and there’s no longer any type of police presence at LHS. pic.twitter.com/nNNTXwxUMl — WilsonK12Tn (@WilsonK12Tn) August 2, 2023

No further information is available at this time.