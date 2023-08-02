Watch Now
Investigation underway after false shots fired call at Lebanon High School

WTVF
Posted at 3:05 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 16:08:33-04

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials responded to a false shots fired call at Lebanon High School Tuesday afternoon.

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office told NewsChannel 5 that around 1:30 p.m. deputies and officers from the Lebanon Police Department arrived at the school.

After quickly searching the building, officials determined that the noise heard within the school was from students setting off fireworks inside a bathroom within the building.

Wilson County Schools reports that the student who set off the fireworks will be punished through the district's Student Code of Conduct procedures. WCS put out a video on Twitter explaining the timeline of events.

No further information is available at this time.

