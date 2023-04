NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A search is underway for a missing kayaker Saturday morning.

Officials were dispatched to the scene in the 2900 block of Bell Road around 9:30 a.m.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, a call came in reporting that a boat had hit a kayaker, and the kayaker did not surface.

No further information was provided.

