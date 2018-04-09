Officials See Steep Increase In Nashville Fatal Fires

Officials said the four people who survived the fire believe they lived because they slept with their bedroom doors closed.
Three women were killed and others were injured, including a firefighter, were injured in the fire at the drug rehab facility.
Officials said if the building had working smoke detectors, more lives would've been saved.
Fire officials said the number of fatal fires in 2018 are up from this time last year. So far, there have been 52 fire fatalities. In April of 2017 there were 32 fire fatalities and a total of 85 for the entire year.