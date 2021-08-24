Officials warn flooding victims of possible scammers

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The devastation caused by flash flooding in Humphreys County stretches up to 10 miles, according to the sheriff.

It was a flooding event that took destroyed homes, damaged property and took more than 20 lives. Residents will likely be cleaning up for several weeks.

"Our people need help. We're going to be overwhelmed for the next 30 days at least; overwhelmed," said Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis.

And unfortunately, with tragedies like this come scammers looking to prey on the vulnerable. Sheriff Davis and Waverly Police Chief Grant Gillespie warned of "shady" contractors looking to make quick money as people try to recover from the storms.

"I just want to really caution folks not to be taken advantage of," said Chief Gillespie. "We just don't want that to happen and we're watching for you if you come into town."

They said there hasn't been any looting or similar criminal activity reported in the area since the flood but there have been reports of questionable services being offered.

The chief said some are asking for money up front, without a contract, which is a red flag. He urged people to research any business or service before paying someone.

Businesses can be checked through the Better Business Bureau here.

Avoiding Severe Weather Contractor Scams:

While many people seek to help after severe weather — unfortunately, there is also an increased risk for scams and fraud. Watch out for:

Upfront fees to help you claim services, benefits or get loans. No federal or state government agency charges application fees for services or benefits

Con artists posing as government employees, insurance adjusters, law enforcement officials or bank employees. Confirm credentials by calling the agencies if necessary.

Organizations with names similar to government agencies or charities.

Limited time offers. Don’t be pressured to make a decision on the spot or to sign anything without having enough time to review it.

Fake rental listings. If the offer sounds too good to be true or the property owner can’t show you the property beforehand, it’s a bad sign.

Tips For Hiring Contractors: