Officials work to recover body floating in water at Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Crews with the Nashville Fire Department are responding to Percy Priest Lake after they received a report of a body floating in the water Sunday morning.

Officials arrived on the scene in the 3800 block of Bell Road around 8:30 a.m.

NFD told NewsChannel 5 that once the person is recovered, they will turn the body over to the Medical Examiner's Office.

The Medical Examiner will work alongside police for further identification and investigation into this incident.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.