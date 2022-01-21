OHHHH Yeah! 'Macho Man Todd Titan' shares love of team, Titans fandom

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — We are meeting some of the people who define the Titans fandom. A Murfreesboro dad is among the loudest and proudest of all the fans.

Think back to the stuff you loved since you were a kid. Those characters often had alter egos. Bruce Wayne and Batman. Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader. Peter Parker and Spider-Man. So, what do alter egos have to do with the Surgener family of Murfreesboro and dad Todd?

"The ultimate Titans fan right here! The Macho Titan," shouted Surgener, dressed head-to-toe in Titans gear made to resemble wrestling icon Macho Man Randy Savage. "I usually hear a bit of an 'OH YEAH!' I just come back with a 'WHAT'S UP BROTHER? DIG IT!'"

"I thought it was going to be a one-time Halloween costume, and it was going to be done," smiled Todd's daughter Raegan. "Then we started making videos, and I was like, 'this is a little weird.'"

Those videos are taking off.

"Some of them are funny, though," said Raegan. "The voice he does is spot-on. It's really good."

As for this weekend's game, Macho Man Todd Titan has predictions.

"Half time, the five Cincinnati fans are gonna be exiting the building," he said. "It's not your year! It'll be a celebration in Nissan Stadium. It's gonna be electric."

The family said dad Todd is a whole lot different from Macho Man Todd Titan.

"He's not a professional wrestler, and he definitely doesn't walk around in tights," laughed Todd's wife, Amanda.

"He has mannequin heads for his wigs!" added Raegan.

So, what about others who claim to be the team's No. 1 fan?

"Are they as tough as me? Probably not. Are they as good looking as me? Definitely not! But they are good fans and our entire fanbase is outstanding!" said Todd.

Macho Man Todd Titan is coming to be known as a tradition among the Titans fandom, and for that, a family says you just have to...dig it.