Ohio man pleads guilty in downtown Nashville stabbing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man from Ohio has been sentenced to prison for stabbing someone in downtown Nashville during a visit to Music City.

In February, 35-year-old David Mingee was accused of stabbing the victim in the neck, hand and face outside a Broadway bar following an argument.

Mingee has since pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and will spend eight years in prison.

Court records say he has two prior felonies for assault.