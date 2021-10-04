Watch
News

Actions

Ohio man pleads guilty in downtown Nashville stabbing

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hank Elliott, NewsChannel 5
Metro police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the neck outside a bar.
Man stabbed outside Broadway bar
Posted at 5:43 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 18:43:44-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man from Ohio has been sentenced to prison for stabbing someone in downtown Nashville during a visit to Music City.

In February, 35-year-old David Mingee was accused of stabbing the victim in the neck, hand and face outside a Broadway bar following an argument.

Read more: Suspect arrested in stabbing outside Broadway bar

Mingee has since pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and will spend eight years in prison.

Court records say he has two prior felonies for assault.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap