Old Center Elementary students to be temporarily relocated due to methane gas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Old Center Elementary students will be temporarily relocated to Goodlettsville Elementary due to methane gas.

According to Metro Public Schools, the issue results from an ongoing project at the school where a contractor was drilling wells for geothermal heating and cooling at the site when a pocket of naturally occurring methane gas was opened up.

They said that tests indicated there was no detectable gas at the main school building, however additional testing overnight resulted in Nashville Fire asking for the campus to be closed for the time being.

Here is how transportation and relocation will work.

Bus Riders: Old Center students who rely on bus transportation will be automatically rerouted to the temporary location at Goodlettsville Elementary.

Old Center students who rely on bus transportation will be automatically rerouted to the temporary location at Goodlettsville Elementary. Walkers: Students who typically walk to Old Center Elementary are asked to assemble at the Greenwood Cemetery across the street. Transportation will be provided to Goodlettsville Elementary.

Students who typically walk to Old Center Elementary are asked to assemble at the Greenwood Cemetery across the street. Transportation will be provided to Goodlettsville Elementary. Parent Drop-off: Parents who usually drop off their students at Old Center Elementary should plan to take their children to the new temporary location at Goodlettsville Elementary.

Parents who usually drop off their students at Old Center Elementary should plan to take their children to the new temporary location at Goodlettsville Elementary. Staff Relocation: All staff members at Old Center Elementary are instructed to report to their new temporary workplace at Goodlettsville Elementary.