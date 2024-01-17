Old church building, house burn down overnight in Erin

ERIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Wednesday, an old church caught on fire and was ruined, causing a family to be displaced.

The fire happened at the intersection of Spring Loop and Spring Street. Fire officials said the blaze began toward the backside of the church, but officials do not yet know the cause. The Red Cross is helping the family who lost their home.

Officials said the building was not occupied when the fire happened, and it has only been used for storage recently. A storage building was on one side of the church, with a house on the other side.

Fire Chief Danny Warren said about 30% of the house burned as well as some cars. They stayed hooked to the hydrants on municipal water without any issues.

The city of Erin has been conserving water, according to Warren. However, Dale Popp with the Houston County Emergency Management Agency said the fire has nothing to do with water conservation. Authorities said the fire and conservation are two separate issues.