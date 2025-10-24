Old Dominion, Charley Pride and Liz Rose to be inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Old Dominion, Charley Pride and Liz Rose are among the latest to be inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame.

The three of them will be inducted on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 1 p.m.

“These inductees represent the heart of Nashville’s music story,” said Ellen Pryor, Chair of Music City Inc., the foundation of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, and Director of Communications at Frist Art Museum. “From Old Dominion’s rise from songwriters to stars, to Charley Pride’s trailblazing legacy, to Liz Rose’s timeless storytelling that defined an era — each has left an unforgettable mark on music and on Nashville.”

Pride passed away on December 12, 2020 and will be inducted posthumously.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.