Old Hickory veteran gets free new roof

A local area veteran is getting a new roof this morning thanks to a program to show gratitude and honor to our veterans who served and their families.
OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local area veteran is getting a new roof this morning thanks to a program to show gratitude and honor to our veterans who served and their families.

It's happened Friday at a neighborhood in Old Hickey.

They started at 8 and replaced the entire roof.

It's the Roof Deployment Project and the veteran was selected in partnership with Purple Heart Homes.

The veteran John Sherrell served in the army and said he's very grateful for the new roof.

