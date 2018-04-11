Old Lake Barkley Bridge To Be Demolished

CANTON, Tenn. - Early Wednesday morning, an old eyesore will be gone in eastern Kentucky. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will demolish the old Lake Barkley Bridge.
The bridge is part of New US 68/KY 80. Crews will use explosives to bring down two spans of the bridge.
The road will be closed to vehicle traffic anytime between 6:30a.m. and 9:00a.m. Wednesday. Traffic will be stopped about 20 minutes prior to the detonation and boat traffic will be kept away from the bridge.
After the explosion, personnel will spend about an hour making sure there is no debris from the blast on the new bridge nearby.
People who typically take this route in the mornings will face a 40 minute detour around the lake.
If you'd like to view the demolition, the Transportation Cabinet said there will be room on the west side of the bridge near the Energy Lake Crossover. On the east side of Lake Barkley, there will be an observation point near the Lakeview One Stop Convenience Store at Arrowhead Way.