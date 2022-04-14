Ole Red opening spot in Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Blake Shelton's bar and music venue Ole Red will take up a new space inside the Nashville International Airport.

The bar made the announcement Thursday it will do business in concourse C of the airport, but didn't provide an anticipated opening date. Ole Red is part of the Opry Entertainment Group, which recently made public a minority owner would invest $300 million into the business's offerings.

For those not flying soon, Ole Red serves customers at its location on 300 Broadway.

The bar offers music daily and aims to find new and upcoming talent in Nashville.