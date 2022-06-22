Ole Red opens first location at Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new music, dining and entertainment venue has moved into the airport.

Ole Red, which was inspired by Blake Shelton’s hit song “Ol’ Red” has opened their first airport location, bringing plenty of food and fun to BNA.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ole Red’s fifth location to BNA. This Music City icon is what our program is about -- bringing an authentic Nashville and Tennessee experience to the airport,” said Matt Jennings, vice president of Fraport Tennessee, developer and manager of the concessions program.

They'll have the same menu items as other locations, as well as new specialties and for the first time, breakfast items including The Big Ole Breakfast Burrito, the Avo Smashville Toast and The Honeybee!