Oliver Middle School Student Passes Away

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Metro Nashville Public Schools eighth grade student has died, according to the district's spokesperson.
Ariana Binave attended Oliver Middle School, and school officials said she passed away Saturday due to a medical condition.
A family friend told NewsChannel 5 Binave died from diabetes and the flu.
Oliver Middle Prep released a statement in part saying:
"Ariana was seldom seen without a smile on her face and was an absolute joy to have in school. She was deeply loved by her family, friends, and by the Oliver faculty and staff. Prior to attending Oliver, she was a student at Shayne Elementary."
MNPS said it has planned to provide grief counseling to students and staff throughout the week as needed.
If you'd like to help out, you can find a way to donate through the Oliver Middle School PTA by clicking here.