Oliver Middle School student arrested after bringing a weapon on campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Oliver Middle School was under lockdown earlier this morning for a potential threat. Upon further investigation, the lockdown was canceled.

Metro Nashville Public Schools told NewsChannel 5 that there was no threat to any students following the cancellation. MNPS gave a statement regarding a student who had brought a weapon onto campus.

"The student involved will be subject to school board policy and appropriate laws that govern weapons on school grounds," said Sean Braisted the Executive Officer for Communications.

Following the MNPS statement, Metro police reported that an eighth-grade student brought a loaded handgun with five rounds and marijuana to school.

School administrators observed a .40 caliber round fall out of the 14-year-old's pocket when she reached for her cellphone.

Administrators later found a Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun in the women's bathroom trashcan.

The student has been charged in juvenile court.