Olivia Rodrigo highly anticipated world tour to stop in Nashville on March 9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Olivia Rodrigo is coming to Nashville next year!

The three-time Grammy award-winning artist announced her highly anticipated World Tour which includes a stop at Bridgestone Arena!

The 2024 tour kicks off its 57-date run in Palm Springs, CA, and she will make her stop in Music City on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf will join on select dates across the tour.

Registration for access to tickets is open now through Sunday, September 17 at 10 p.m. at OliviaRodrigo.com