On a snow day at the Capitol, we met a silver suited snowboarding lawyer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I think something we've found is we meet some of our favorite, most interesting people on a snow day. When we spotted what this one guy was doing, we had to go meet him.

On a Nashville snow day, it was pretty quiet on the grounds around the Tennessee State Capitol. Well, mostly.

"All right, guys!" Patrick Wallen said into a camera. "Giving you a little show!"

He snowboarded down the hill around the Capitol in a silver suit.

"Really wanted to shred the gnar!" he said.

"Riding today for Mother's Ruin," Patrick said. "Can I get a big shout-out to my sponsors here in Nashville?"

Patrick is not actually sponsored by the beloved Germantown bar and restaurant Mother's Ruin.

"I'm the only boarder here today, so you might say I been killin' it!" he said.

"Do you know if this is allowed?" I asked him.

"We're goin' for forgiveness over permission kind of strategy today," he answered.

"I'm from California," Patrick continued. "My home mountain is Tahoe. My step mountain is the Capitol building here in Nashville."

"How do we compare to Tahoe?" I asked him.

"Well. Y'know. The chair lifts could be improved here."

"In reality, I'm a corporate lawyer," Patrick continued.

When he saw the snow out, it was just speaking to him.

"Representin' for my sponsor Mother's Ruin!" he said.

"You don't represent Mother's Ruin," I laughed.

"We have an unspoken sort of accord," Patrick thoughtfully said. "I just nod, and they nod, and I think they understand there's an unofficial sponsorship for today."

Some snow days you get out and meet someone who's truly one of a kind.

"Why do you have a Valentine's golf cart?" I asked looking at Patrick's ride.

"Why don't you have a Valentine's golf cart?" he answered.

The way Patrick sees it, a day like this needs a little joy.

"Everyone should enjoy life with a little bit of playfulness and a little bit of silliness," Patrick said. "I think it's important we take a break from our jobs, have a little levity in our lives."

So where does a silver suit snowboarder corporate lawyer in a Valentine's golf cart go after a day on the slopes?

I mean, where else? He ran inside Mother's Ruin.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.