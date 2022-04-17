Watch
On and off rain for Easter Sunday

EGG HUNT FORECAST.png
WTVF
Posted at 11:32 AM, Apr 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-17 12:32:11-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Showers will be around the Mid-State for your Sunday that might force you to take your Easter egg hunts inside!

EGG HUNT FORECAST.png

We are not expecting anything severe, but you could hear a rumble of thunder. Showers will be scatted around the area until the early afternoon. We should get a break from the rain by dinner time.

2016 EXACTRAK BLEND 4KM_12KM2.png
2016 EXACTRAK BLEND 4KM_12KM22.png

It will be cooler today with the rain showers. Highs are only expected to make it to the 50s and low 60s.

HENRY Today.png

Another round of rain and a few storms are possible overnight through sunrise on Monday. We are not expecting anything severe from this second wave of rain. Rain totals through Monday will be around a half inch to about an inch for areas to the east.

2020 RPM Exactrak Rain.png

Great news for the work week — we are looking good, with temperatures warming to the 70s and low 80s, and there are ZERO chances for severe weather in the extended forecast. We have earned a break from the stronger storms. 🙂

Have a great week ahead!

