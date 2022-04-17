On and off rain for Easter Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Showers will be around the Mid-State for your Sunday that might force you to take your Easter egg hunts inside!

WTVF

We are not expecting anything severe, but you could hear a rumble of thunder. Showers will be scatted around the area until the early afternoon. We should get a break from the rain by dinner time.

WTVF

WTVF

It will be cooler today with the rain showers. Highs are only expected to make it to the 50s and low 60s.

WTVF

Another round of rain and a few storms are possible overnight through sunrise on Monday. We are not expecting anything severe from this second wave of rain. Rain totals through Monday will be around a half inch to about an inch for areas to the east.

WTVF

Great news for the work week — we are looking good, with temperatures warming to the 70s and low 80s, and there are ZERO chances for severe weather in the extended forecast. We have earned a break from the stronger storms. 🙂

Have a great week ahead!

