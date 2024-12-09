On Sebastian's 16th birthday, new details on the missing teen

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — New details in the ongoing search for Sebastian Rogers.

This past weekend marked his sixteenth birthday, coming almost ten months after Sebastian disappeared.

Now for the first time in months, authorities provide an update, talking about the latest in a case so many are closely following.

The Amber Alert remains active.

And, nearly 10 months after Sebastian Rogers disappeared those leading the search effort say no one is giving up.

"It's not a cold case. It is an active and ongoing investigation," said Sumner County Sheriff Eric Craddock.

Craddock has been on the case since Sebastian disappeared from his Hendersonville home back on February 26th.

Since then hundreds of tips have been investigated and to date -- there still have been no confirmed sightings. In that vacuum, rumors continue to run rampant online from less than credible sources.

"Well, it's real easy to sit on social media and make those comments," Craddock added.

Sheriff Craddock says investigators deal with facts seeking evidence and hard leads. There have been few official updates in recent months, but the sheriff says investigators meet weekly about the case.

"I've been transparent. There is some information that can't be released because it could be prejudicial to the case and a successful resolution is my ultimate goal. "

EMA director Ken Weidner agrees.

"There is not a day that goes by that I don't think about Sebastian," said Weidner.

Weidner has headed up search efforts around Sebastian's home and beyond from the very beginning. And it is his team that stands ready to act on any credible lead that comes from the tip line.

"We have K9s on standby, search teams and drones ready and we go."

The question of what happened to Sebastian very much remains open and to date nothing has been ruled out including the possibility of foul play.

On that note, District Attorney Ray Whitley tells me he gets updates on the case each week.

And he says he stands ready to prosecute if it ever comes to that. Tips on Sebastian's case can be called in to 1-800-TBI-FIND.

