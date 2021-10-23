One arrested after firing shots on I-65 South near Nashville, running from scene

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has been arrested after he fired a gun on the interstate and then ran away from police, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

A detective driving an unmarked car was headed south on I-65 near Wedgewood Avenue, where just after 3 a.m., he noticed a Nissan Maxima being driven erratically in his rear-view mirror.

The driver of that car accelerated behind the detective, and as it neared, the officer heard gunshots.

The detective was not struck by the gunfire, nor was his car, and it is unclear if the erratic driver was shooting into the air or another direction.

When the officer turned on his blue lights, the driver sped through the Harding Place exit and then re-entered I-65.

As the driver tried to elude the detective, he drove through the grassy hillside at the on-ramp, crossing all lanes of the interstate before crashing into the center, concrete dividing wall.

A semi-truck driver that passed saw two men exit the crashed vehicle and run.

After successful canine tracking, Trenton Hartman, 30, was found and gave up near the Overton High School baseball field.

Hartman said that he was the driver of the Maxima. That vehicle is also registered to Hartman.

Hartman was taken to General Hospital for evaluation.

No gun was located, and the passenger of the Maxima has not been found. Three shell casings from a firearm were found on I-65 South in the area where the detective said he heard the shots.

Hartman is charged with leaving the scene of a crash and two counts of misdemeanor drug possession. A felony reckless endangerment warrant was also issued against him for shooting a gun from a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.