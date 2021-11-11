One charged in shooting of Nashville teen in September

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department officials charged one male suspect in the shooting death of a teenager in September.

Authorities charged Mohamed Sowa, 21, with murder and attempted murder for his alleged role in the Sept. 26 deadly shooting of Ja’Niya Birdsong, 16. He also allegedly wounded his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend outside a home in the 3800 block of Eckhart Drive.

Sowa and his ex-girlfriend reportedly argued outside the residence prior to him allegedly driving off in a car. Shots were fired toward the young women, police said. Birdsong died at the scene. Emergency personnel treated the 17-year-old girl for non-life threatening injuries.

Sowa is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond.

The investigation into the incident continues, police said.