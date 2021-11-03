One charged with deadly shooting on Charlotte Avenue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities with the Metro Nashville Police Department charged one suspect Tuesday evening with criminal homicide for a deadly shooting earlier in October.

Detectives arrested Ralph Nevels Jr., 24, as the primary suspect in connection to the death of Miguel Ontiveros III, 23, on Charlotte Avenue at 42nd Avenue North.

Detectives assigned to the the investigative team addressing neighborhood shootings located Nevels earlier Tuesday at a Mt. Juliet motel where he was taken into custody, police said.

Witnesses reported to police that Nevels raced a pickup truck on Charlotte Avenue, when someone in the truck opened fire on the Hyundai Sonata Ontiveros was driving. Police said Ontiveros was hit, causing him to wreck. The truck then also crashed, before continuing to flee toward Interstate 40. It was located abandoned a short time later on the shoulder of I-40 east near the I-440 junction.

Police said the motive is believed to be connected to a dispute over a female.